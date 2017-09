“President Trump lately, and oddly, has taken to blaming Republicans’ failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week on the false claim that a GOP senator has been ‘in the hospital’ and couldn’t make the vote,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Said Trump: “We have one senator who’s a ‘yes’ vote, a great person, but he’s in the hospital.”

He added: “We have the votes to get it done. You can’t do it when somebody is in the hospital.”