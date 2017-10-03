‘End of Everything’ If Trump Supports Gun Control

Jonathan Swan: “Since the Las Vegas shooting, we’ve spoken or texted with more than 20 sources inside and out of the White House — all people who’ve worked close enough to Trump to have something useful to say about his likely next moves. Most say they can’t imagine him doing a Chuck-and-Nancy deal on gun control.”

“They say that while he bathed in the glowing media coverage after his surprise debt ceiling deal with the Democrats; he’ll be very reluctant to do anything like that on guns: He feels closer to the NRA than just about any outside group.”

“I asked Steve Bannon whether he could imagine Trump pivoting to the left on guns after the Las Vegas massacre. ‘Impossible: will be the end of everything,’ Bannon texted. When asked whether Trump’s base would react worse to this than they would if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: ‘as hard as it is to believe actually worse.'”