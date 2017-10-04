What Corker Really Thinks of Trump

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) suggested that Gens. John Kelly and James Mattis as well Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are the “people that help separate our country from chaos,” a stinging criticism of President Trump from a man once considered an ally in Washington, CNN reports.

Asked whether he was referring to Trump in using the word “chaos,” Corker responded: “They work very well together to make sure the policies we put forth around the world are sound and coherent. There are other people within the administration that don’t. I hope they stay because they’re valuable to the national security of our nation.”