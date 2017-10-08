Corker Says Trump Risks Inciting World War III

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) charged in an interview that President Trump was treating his office like “a reality show,” with reckless threats toward other countries that could set the nation “on the path to World War III,” the New York Times reports.

In an extraordinary rebuke of a president of his own party, Mr. Corker said he was alarmed about a president who acts “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something.”

Said Corker: “He concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”