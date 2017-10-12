Discounting Trump

Jack Shafer: “Trump loves watching the press and its allies scramble their jets in defense of the First Amendment when he makes threats because that puts his names in lights. As long as we continue to over-react to his tweets, as long as we keep reading too much into them, he’ll keep doing it. So am I advocating that we ignore Trump’s tweets? Never. Instead, I suggest that we discount their value in the political marketplace down to the junk level, perhaps placing them in the bundle that includes campaign speeches, advertisements and slogans.”

“Watch more of what Trump does and a little less of what he tweets. And go ahead and sleep in.”