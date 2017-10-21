Trump Has No Regrets Over His Week

Daily Beast: “Over the past week, President Trump has accused his predecessors of not caring enough about fallen soldiers and their families, used his own chief of staff’s dead son as a political weapon, brought a Gold Star widow to tears, and repeatedly attacked a congresswoman for speaking out about it.”

“It was a spectacularly-shambolic week for the White House. And Trump has absolutely no regrets about any of it.”

Said one White House aide: “He loved Kelly’s performance yesterday, and considers the issue won.”