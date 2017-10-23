Trump Rallies GOP Lawmakers on Conference Call

President Trump “urged House Republicans on a conference call to rally behind a Senate-passed budget bill, touting it as the quickest way to enact sweeping tax cuts later this year without Democratic support,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Trump: “We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic.”

“Following multiple failed attempts to overhaul the health-care system, Republicans are ­eager for a marquee legislative victory and see tax reform as their best shot at working with Trump to deliver on a major campaign promise.”