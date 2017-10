Murphy Looks Headed for Landslide in New Jersey

A new Quinnipiac poll in New Jersey finds Phil Murphy (D) with a huge lead over Kim Guadagno (R) in the race for governor, 57% to 37%.

Said pollster Peter Brown: “Politics is a team game. Guadagno’s GOP teammates — President Trump, with a 33% job approval rating, and Gov. Chris Christie, with his 15% approval rating — are clearly pulling her down.”