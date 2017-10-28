GOP Tax Bill Shrouded In Secrecy

“Rank-and-file House Republicans are increasingly alarmed by the secrecy shrouding the massive tax bill their party leaders plan to ram through Congress next month,” Politico reports.

“Just days ahead of the legislation’s release, GOP members of the House Ways and Means Committee are still in the dark on numerous details being ironed out by the powerful tax-writing committee’s chairman, Kevin Brady (R-TX), and his staff. And they’re blaming the panel’s top-down approach for the uncertainty.”