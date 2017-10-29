Flake Explains He Could Not Condone Trump

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told the Washington Post that he spoke out against President Trump because, “I couldn’t sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior or being okay with some of his positions.”

He added: “I knew that when I spoke out at that time that I was out of step with a lot of the Republican primary voters, but I felt that I had to do it. I had hoped — and I still hope and I’m confident at some point — that the fever will break. But it just became more and more apparent that it certainly wasn’t going to break by next year.”