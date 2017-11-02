Trump’s Low Approval Still Higher Than Congress

A new Pew Research poll finds that just 34% of Americans approve of President Trump’s overall job performance, while 59% disapprove.

“However, Trump’s job approval rating is higher than those of Republican and Democratic congressional leaders. Just 22% approve of the way Republican congressional leaders are doing their jobs, down 12 percentage points since February. Job ratings for Democratic leaders are not quite as negative (29% approve), though also are lower than in February (37%).”