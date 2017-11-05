The Longer Tax Bill Is Debated the Less Likely It Will Pass

Stan Collender: “There is absolutely no economic imperative for this bill. The only reasons congressional Republicans are rushing to get this done by the end of this year are political: Trump says he wants it, the GOP thinks its reelection prospects will suffer if it’s not enacted and there’s a general assumption that the more people learn about this bill the less they’ll like it. (Hint: It’s already unpopular.)”

“That’s why House Republicans are racing to get this to a vote and giving far less consideration to their tax plan than they typically do to a bill naming a post office. There will be no hearings, no expert testimony and no town halls to get constituent input.”