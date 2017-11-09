Moore Fundraises Off Report Alleging He’s a Pedophile

Roy Moore (R) “sent a fundraising email Thursday afternoon asking for donations to combat the ‘Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs,’ hours after the Washington Post published accounts from four women who said that Moore pursued relationships with them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers,” Politico reports.

Said Moore: “The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal — even inflict physical harm — if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me.”

The email then asks for an “emergency contribution” to Moore’s campaign.