Republicans Have a Big Problem in the Suburbs

Politico: “Data points out of Virginia confirm Republicans’ fears that bubbled under the surface all year, which special election victories in safely red seats ‘glazed over,’ said a senior GOP aide. But ‘now there’s electoral evidence that there’s reason to really worry.’”

“Swing voters in suburban counties outside Washington and Richmond soured on Republicans up and down the Virginia ballot, an ominous sign for dozens of suburban Republicans in Congress, while the progressive base poured out to vote in high numbers. College-educated voters backed Democratic Gov.-elect Ralph Northam with 60 percent of their votes, according to exit polls.”