Mueller Likely to Probe Gates’ Side Gig as Movie Producer

McClatchy: “Rick Gates, indicted last week with his former boss and mentor Paul Manafort in the special counsel investigation of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, is best known as a political consultant and lobbyist. Less well known is his sideline as a Hollywood producer. Gates has been involved in a handful of films, including this year’s Walk of Fame, which starred Clint Eastwood’s son Scott.”

“Gates himself has not been sued or charged in connection with any movies. But given that his co-producers have been, and that film production is known for being forgiving when it comes to clouding the original source of funds invested, experts say it’s extremely unlikely that Mueller is not investigating this part of Gates’ finances.”

“Gates’s film connections also have a distinctly former Soviet flavor.”