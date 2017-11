Roy Moore’s brother compared the U.S. Senate candidate to Jesus Christ in an interview, saying that the Alabama Republican is being persecuted “like Jesus” in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl, the Huffington Post reports.

Jerry Moore said that allegations about his brother’s history with teenagers when Roy Moore was in his 30s are “not true at all.”

He added: “These women are going to… have to answer to God for these false allegations.”