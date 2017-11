NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) said that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) is “unfit to serve,” and he should be expelled from the Senate if he wins next month’s election, following allegations that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, the Washington Post reports.

The urgent repudiation came just hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Moore should end his Senate campaign in Alabama.