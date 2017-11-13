Paul Says He Doesn’t Know Why He Was Attacked

In his first interview since being sucker-attacked 10 days ago while doing yard work in Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told the Washington Examiner that there was “no justification” for what happened.

Said Paul: “From my perspective, I’m not really too concerned about what someone’s motive is. I’m just concerned that I was attacked from the back and somebody broke six of my ribs and gave me a damaged lung where at least for now I have trouble speaking and breathing and now I’ve hurt for 10 days.”