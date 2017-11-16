Conservatives Hold Fire on Tax Bill

“As Congress rushes to pass the biggest tax reform legislation in three decades, high-powered business and conservative groups are holding fire on provisions they don’t like in order to avoid derailing the vote,” Politico reports.

“The kumbaya attitude emanates in large part from a sense of desperation among Republicans who believe the party needs to show voters and donors a concrete victory ahead of the 2018 midterms or risk losing control of one or both chambers of Congress, say strategists and conservative activists.”

Said one GOP lobbyist: “It is kind of unreal. People know this is a freight train coming, and they are doing everything they can to get their stuff on it rather than stand in front of it.”