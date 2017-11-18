Trump’s Hillary Clinton Obsession

“President Trump just can’t quit Hillary Clinton. Rarely a few days pass without the president tweeting about the woman he beat,” Axios reports.

“Trump has tweeted or retweeted a message about Clinton approximately 837 times since 2012, and 56 times since the election.”

His tweet this morning: “Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”