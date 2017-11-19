Publicist Who Arranged Trump Tower Meeting Denies Plot

Rob Goldstone, the publicist who helped arrange the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, tells the Times of London that Jared Kushner was “furious” that the focus of the meeting turned to the Magnitsky Act instead of dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Goldstone also denies being part of some Russian plot: “When people said that, I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. That doesn’t mean that maybe there wasn’t any Russian interference or Trump campaign collusion in other ways. I don’t know. But I’m sure I wasn’t part of it.”

He notes that Paul Manafort seemed to be paying little attention during the meeting.