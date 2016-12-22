Trump Calls for New Nuclear Build Up

President-elect Donald Trump “called for the United States to expand its nuclear arsenal, which would be a radical shift in U.S. policy dating back decades,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Trump, in a tweet: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

“Since President George H.W. Bush’s administration, it has been U.S. policy not to build new nuclear warheads. Under President Obama, the policy has been not to pursue warheads with new military capabilities.”