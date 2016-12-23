Exchange of the Day

Failed New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino spoke to Artvoice, an alternative weekly in Buffalo:

ARTVOICE: What would you most like to happen in 2017?

PALADINO: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

ARTVOICE: What would you most like to see go in 2017?

PALADINO: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.