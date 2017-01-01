The Winter White House

New York Times: “President George W. Bush had his ranch in Crawford, Tex. His father had his compound in Kennebunkport, Me. President Obama has taken frequent vacations in Hawaii, staying at a private home.”

“But Mr. Trump’s 118-room private club, where he has spent the last two weeks away from his home in New York, is likely to eclipse them all as the 45th president’s winter White House. And that was always the intention of Marjorie Meriweather Post, the cereal heiress and the property’s original owner, who left Mar-a-Lago to the federal government when she died in 1973, hoping it would serve as a home for presidents.”