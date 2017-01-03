Senate Begins Process to Repeal Obamacare

New York Times: “As Democrats in both chambers seethed, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, unveiled the legislative language that could decimate the Affordable Care Act before the crocuses start to bloom in the spring, even if any replacement of the law could take years.”

“Budget language released on Tuesday gives House and Senate committees only until Jan. 27 to produce legislation that would eliminate major parts of the health care law. Under arcane budget procedures, that legislation would be protected from a Democratic filibuster and could pass the Senate with a simple majority. And debate will begin on Wednesday, before senators have even moved into their new offices.”

Wall Street Journal: “A repeal effort could create upheaval in the insurance markets and the loss of coverage for millions of Americans. It could also could spark a backlash in the 2018 elections.”