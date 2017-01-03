The Most Single-Party State Delegations Since the 1950s

A Smart Politics study finds that 15 states are sending single-party congressional delegations to the U.S. House and Senate for the 115th Congress – more than double the number from eight years ago and the largest number of such states since the 1950s.

Nine states currently have all-GOP delegations (Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming) while six are represented by only Democrats (Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island).