“President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Robert Lighthizer, a veteran trade attorney and supporter of Trump’s defensive view of trade, as his pick for the next U.S. trade representative,” Politico reports.

“The longtime trade lawyer, who served as deputy U.S. trade representative under Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, was an early supporter of Trump and had been advising the incoming administration on its transition efforts at the trade-negotiating agency.”