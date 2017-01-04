Lawmakers Frown on Trump’s Dismissal of Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump’s “increasingly heated attacks against U.S. intelligence agencies and his continuing praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin have unnerved lawmakers from both parties, with some questioning his goals in dealing with a top U.S. adversary,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Trump’s animosity toward intelligence agencies has intensified in recent weeks after the Central Intelligence Agency and others reached an assessment that Russian hackers conducted a cyberattack operation with the goal of helping Mr. Trump win the election.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Paul Ryan told Hugh Hewitt that Trump will be “better informed” on Russian hacking after he’s briefed by the intelligence community.