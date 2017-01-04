Quote of the Day

“I can’t in good conscience, I can’t do it. If anyone listened and paid attention to what the American people said when they voted, they want this place to work… Of all the respect of all these people involved but we have the outgoing president coming up here today to talk to only Democrats — only Democrats. We have the incoming vice president coming up to talk only to Republicans… That’s not what makes this place work and that’s really what’s wrong with the place. I just think it’s absolutely wrong.”

— Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), telling Morning Joe that he won’t attend President Obama’s meeting with Senate Democrats.