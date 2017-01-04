Rand Paul Endangers Health Law Repeal

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)) said that “he would oppose the budget measure Republicans are counting on to begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, leaving the effort in danger of derailing if any other GOP senators defect,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Paul said he would vote against the budget measure because it adds too much to the federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2017.”

Washington Post: “Paul, who was reelected last year, expects to cast the only ‘no’ vote in his conference. In a letter to leadership, released Tuesday, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) joined Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in pledging their support for the new budget resolution, with the caveat that they do not endorse its spending outlays.”