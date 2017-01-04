Trump Plans Revamp of Top Spy Agency

President-elect Donald Trump, “a harsh critic of U.S. intelligence agencies, is working with top advisers on a plan that would restructure and pare back the nations’ top spy agency, people familiar with the planning said, prompted by a belief that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has become bloated and politicized,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“One of the people familiar with Mr. Trump’s planning said advisers are working on a plan to restructure the Central Intelligence Agency, cutting back on staffing at its Virginia headquarters and pushing more people out into field posts around the world.”

NBC News: Democrats now give CIA higher marks than Republicans