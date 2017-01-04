Trump Names Bridgegate Figure as Political Director

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering bringing to the White House a political operative with close ties to the Bridgegate scandal, WNYC reports.

“Bill Stepien came of age in New Jersey politics alongside the three convicted Bridgegate felons before managing both of Chris Christie’s gubernatorial campaigns. Stepien was the national field director for Trump’s presidential campaign and is now in line to become the White House political director.”

“His hiring is being pushed by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is friends with long-time Stepien ally David Wildstein, the admitted Bridgegate lead conspirator.”