How Christie Aide Went from Bridgegate to Trump

“During a salacious criminal trial last year involving the 2013 lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike cited the hard-nosed culture of Gov. Chris Christie’s political operation,” Politico reports.

“Running that operation was Bill Stepien, who was named President-elect Donald Trump’s political director Wednesday. His name was mentioned almost 700 times in the trial… The mastermind of the political revenge plot at the world’s busiest bridge, David Wildstein, testified he told Stepien about his plan before he put it in motion.”

“Stepien’s hiring by the White House capped a remarkable political recovery for the 38-year-old political operative, who had been expected to play a major role in Christie’s 2016 presidential campaign before the governor cut ties with him over the bridge scandal, reducing his political profile until this summer.”