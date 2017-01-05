Tensions Grow Between Trump and the GOP

Rick Klein: “Welcome to unified government – Trump style. The new Congress wasn’t even sworn in before a Donald Trump crashed through the Republican conference – forcing a hasty retreat on an ill-timed ethics maneuver. And you don’t have to look far beneath the surface to see other cracks in party unity trying to make themselves seen. Trump’s near-mockery of intelligence agencies, along with his alignment with both Russia and Wikileaks, is testing the ability of Republicans in Congress to hold their tongues on foreign policy and national security.”

“Even on healthcare, where the goal of eliminating Obamacare has galvanized the GOP, the togetherness may not be what it seems. Slamming Chuck Schumer is easy enough for Republicans to agree on. But Trump’s Thursday morning Twitter call for ‘Republicans & Democrats to get together’ on a replacement for Obamacare is precisely what Hill leaders are preparing to avoid. The Trump brand, as always, is distinct from the Republican one – and his leadership shows few signs of respecting traditional party lines.”