President Obama said that criticism from the left wing of his own Democratic Party helped feed into the unpopularity of Obamacare, Reuters reports.

Said Obama: “In the ‘dissatisfied’ column are a whole bunch of Bernie Sanders supporters who wanted a single-payer plan. The problem is not that they think Obamacare is a failure. The problem is that they don’t think it went far enough and that it left too many people still uncovered.”