Trump Mentioned WikiLeaks 164 Times In Final Month

“President-elect Trump says that information published by Wikileaks, which the U.S. intelligence community says was hacked by Russia, had ‘absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.’ This was not the view of candidate Trump, who talked about Wikileaks and the content of the emails it released at least 164 times in last month of the campaign.”

“ThinkProgress calculated the number by reviewing transcripts of Trump’s speeches, media appearances and debates over the last 30 days of the campaign.”