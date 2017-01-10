Hillary Clinton Paved Way for Kushner Appointment

Daily Beast: “In 1967, then President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an anti-nepotism bill into law that was widely seen as a reaction to his disapproval of the appointment of Robert Kennedy in John F. Kennedy’s previous administration. The law became an issue once again in 1993 when two federal appeals court judges in Washington, D.C., ruled that the law did not apply to White House staff.”

“At the time, then President Bill Clinton had appointed his wife, Hillary, to lead health care reform efforts in his administration.”

“Now experts say that ruling may bolster the Trump administration’s position that Kushner’s appointment, which according to the transition team will be an unpaid job, is above board.”