Obama Surprises Biden with Award

President Obama awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to a shocked Vice President Biden on Thursday at the White House, the Washington Post reports.

“Biden immediately spun around and wiped his face and eyes with his handkerchief. The president added that he was bestowing the medal ‘with distinction,’ an additional level of veneration that his predecessors had reserved for only three other recipients — Pope John Paul II, former President Ronald Reagan and Gen. Colin Powell.”