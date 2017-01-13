Senate Committee Will Investigate Trump-Russia Ties

“Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) said late Friday that his committee will investigate possible contacts between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, reversing himself one day after telling reporters that the issue would be outside of his panel’s ongoing probe into Moscow’s election-disruption efforts,” Politico reports.

Burr and the intelligence panel’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), said in a joint statement that the committee’s probe would touch on “intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns” as well as Russian cyberattacks and other election meddling outlined in an intelligence report released last week.