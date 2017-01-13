Model Said Trump Invited Her To His Moscow Hotel

Former Miss Hungary Kata Sarka says that she was once courted by Donald Trump, BuzzFeed reports.

She first made the claim in May 2016 during an episode of Kasza Taxi, a Hungarian interview show.



Said Sarka: “He gave me his business card with his private number, and he told me in which hotel, which room he was staying in, and that his name is Donald Trump.”

“The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the claim. But Trump indeed was in Moscow for the pageant, whose managing company he owned from 1996 to 2015, a fact that he tweeted about at the time.”