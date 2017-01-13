Scaramucci Will Take Post In White House

“Anthony Scaramucci, a prominent New York financier and confidant to President-elect Donald Trump, has accepted a top position on the incoming White House staff, where he will coordinate the administration’s engagement with the U.S. business and political community,” the Washington Post reports.

“Scaramucci’s position, which is expected to be formally announced this week, is described inside the Trump team as akin to the job held by one of President Obama’s most powerful advisers, Valerie Jarrett, who directs the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.”