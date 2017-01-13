Top GOP Lawmaker Hints at Investigating Ethics Chief

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued a stern letter which including a veiled threat of an investigation to the federal government’s top ethics monitor, who this week had questioned President-elect Donald Trump’s commitment to confront his potential conflicts of interest, the New York Times reports.

Playbook: “Going after the government’s ethics watchdog is not easy, and laced with political peril. We bet Chaffetz will get close supervision from GOP leadership on this.”