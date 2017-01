Hundred of constituents showed up to meet with Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) at a local community center in Aurora, Colorado to talk to the lawmaker about his plan to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, KUSA-TV reports.

But instead of being let into the main hall as a group, they were told the congressman was only doing on-on-ones and they would have to wait their turn. He then secretly left early through a back door.