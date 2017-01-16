Clinton Foundation Shuts Down Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Global Initiative is coming to an end, due to plans to lay off its last group of employees in the next few months, the New York Observer reports.

“Clinton partisans defended the organization’s charitable work, and dismissed claims that it served as a means for the Clintons to sell off access, market themselves on the paid speech circuit, and elevate their brand as Hillary Clinton campaigned for the presidency.”

“But as soon as Clinton lost the election, many of the criticisms directed toward the Clinton Foundation were reaffirmed. Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work.”