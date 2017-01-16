Crowley Will No Longer Take White House Post

Monica Crowley told the Washington Times that she will relinquish the senior job she’d been poised to take in the Trump White House.

“Ms. Crowley, who had been tapped to be senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council, had been dogged in recent weeks by questions about whether she lifted portions of her past written work from other writers. Her move seemed designed to keep that from becoming a distraction as the Trump team prepares to take office.”