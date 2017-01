“I think everybody has to acknowledge: Don’t underestimate the guy, because he’s going to be 45th president of the United States. The one thing I’ve said to him directly, and I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that, as we go forward: Certain norms, certain institutional traditions don’t get eroded, because there’s a reason they’re in place.”

— President Obama, in an interview on 60 Minutes.