Most Think Trump Should Not Sell His Businesses

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds that 52% of those surveyed say Donald Trump’s decision to hand over control of his businesses to his adult sons and another executive “is enough” to separate his business interests from his obligations as president. A somewhat smaller share, 42%, say Trump should sell his businesses outright.

However, Trump’s continued refusal to release his tax returns continues to be an unpopular decision, with 74% of Americans saying he should make the documents public, including 53% of Republicans.