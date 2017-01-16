Trump and Price at Odds on Obamacare

“Donald Trump and his pick to lead the Obamacare repeal effort, Rep. Tom Price, share a vision that the current health care system needs to be completely uprooted,” Politico reports.

“But the two men have articulated wildly divergent visions for what comes next — and that’s making it hard for Hill Republicans to figure out where to start on a coherent replacement plan once Obamacare is gone.”

“Congressional Republicans are caught in between, racing to repeal Obamacare while receiving mixed signals from the incoming administration about what will replace it. Several key Republicans have already indicated Price’s approach won’t undergird the legislative process.”