Scalpers Take Losses on Inauguration Tickets

“Donald Trump will take office as one of the most unpopular President-elects in recent history — and even scalpers are feeling the pain,” the New York Daily News reports.

“Some flippers, who acquired tickets to Trump’s inauguration with the intent of reselling them on the secondary market, are striking out in their efforts to peddle them and are now looking at some relatively ‘yuge’ losses.”

Washington Post: “Organizers are also expecting an unusually high number of protesters, given how divisive Trump’s victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was. And as of Monday afternoon, nearly three dozen Democratic lawmakers had said they plan to skip the festivities.”