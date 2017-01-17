Confidence In Trump Sinks to New Lows

“Donald Trump will become president Friday with an approval rating of just 40%, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of President Obama.”

“Following a tumultuous transition period, approval ratings for Trump’s handling of the transition are more than 20 points below those for any of his three most recent predecessors. Obama took the oath in 2009 with an 84% approval rating, 67% approved of Clinton’s transition as of late December 1992 and 61% approved of George W. Bush’s transition just before he took office in January 2001.”

A new ABC News-Washington Post poll finds 40% of Americans “approve of the way Trump has handled the transition, half as many as the 80% who approved of Barack Obama’s preparations to take office. Trump also far trails George W. Bush (72% transition approval), Bill Clinton (81%) and George H.W. Bush (82%) on this measure.”